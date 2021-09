Elon Musk unveiled much more than Tesla’s latest autonomous driving and AI technologies on Thursday, as he announced the company will be debuting a humanoid robot next year. Called Tesla Bot, it is capable of performing repetitive tasks that only humans can do today, thus making it a potential game changer for the world economy by driving labor costs down. The first prototypes won’t be perfect, as they are intended to be just friendly, and navigate through a world of humans. Read more for the full presentation and additional information.