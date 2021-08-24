Rick Ross Reveals Drake's Reaction To Kanye West Leaking His Address
Rick Ross has a long working relationship with Kanye West and Drake. He's been one of the most popular rappers in the world at the same time as them, and he's worked with both at the height of their careers. This week, the dynamic between Kanye and Drake worsened after the Canadian rapper dissed 'Ye on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal," which led to Kanye leaking Drake's address. According to Rozay, Drake texted him right after Kanye's Joker move, and the Florida legend shared what was said in the message.www.hotnewhiphop.com
