Rick Ross Reveals Drake's Reaction To Kanye West Leaking His Address

Young Thug and Karlae have spent the last seven years of their lives together, and they've built a love so strong that a little bit of drama can't shake them. At the end of last year, there was some speculation that the couple might have broken up after Karlae tweeted that she was "single," also accusing her longtime boyfriend/fiancé of being "the devil." However, they seem to have made up since that time, and they're back on great terms.