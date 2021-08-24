Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Showtime boss says network didn't do justice to Dexter with its disappointing finale, promises a "proper finale" with revival

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn’t do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine at the TV press tour. “We’ve always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for (star Michael C. Hall) to be willing to revisit the role.” Levine was asked if the Dexter limited series was truly "limited." Levine responded: “Call (the upcoming episodes) what you will. Call it a ‘limited series,’ but the rules are it can’t be limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time. We call it a ‘special event series.’ For me, it’s revisiting Dexter and giving a proper finale for a brilliant series.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael C Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesGamespot

Everyone Involved In Dexter Seems To Agree The Original Ending Was Very Bad

When it comes to fandoms, it's often pretty hard to find something everyone will universally agree on. That is, of course, unless you talk to Dexter fans. It's hard to find someone who actually likes how the Showtime series ended in 2013, with the titular serial killer becoming a reclusive lumberjack in the woods. In fact, even those involved with making the show seem to agree that ending is a dud, with series star Michael C. Hall saying at Comic-Con 2021 that the story "deserved a better ending."
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Will ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Be More Than 1 Season?

If you’re not a fan of the way the original eight-season run of Dexter ended on Showtime in 2013, you’re not alone, and it sounds like the revival, New Blood, may change how you feel about the story of Michael C. Hall‘s character, a forensics expert and serial killer. “Dexter...
TV SeriesCollider

'Dexter: New Blood' Set Image Reveals First Look at a Grown-Up Harrison

Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood production keeps moving at full speed, with a new set image that unites Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his fully grown son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). The return of Dexter’s son was confirmed yesterday by showrunner Clyde Phillips, but so far, we didn’t have a clear look at what the teenage version of the character looked like.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9: Michael C. Hall on early ‘New Blood’ reactions

From most of what we’ve seen so far, much of the internet is excited about Dexter season 9 being revived in the form of Dexter: New Blood. If you were nervous about this in advance, let’s just say that we would totally understand. There’s no real point in sugarcoating anything...
TV SeriesComicBook

Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Hopes Revival Provides "Definite Answers" for Fans

Come hell or high water, the upcoming Dexter revival should provide some closure for fans of the television show. Despite the earlier years of the show receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike, the Dexter series finale remains one of the most unpopular hours of television in the history of the tube. Now, Dexter Morgan himself says the revival will provide "definite answers" for those who've tuned into the show through the thick and thin.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dexter, closer and closer: Showtime president reveals if there will be more seasons

In 2013, Dexter it came to an end with one of the most contested endings in television history. Not even Game of Thrones had a reception as little divided as that seen with this production broadcast for seven seasons and starring Michael C. Hall. Both the protagonist of the show and the president of Showtime They were clear that they had not been up to the task and in this regard they spoke on a panel for the return of the series.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Your Honor’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“Your Honor” has been renewed for Season 2 at Showtime, Variety has learned. Originally set up as a limited series, Season 2 will see Bryan Cranston return as respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato. In Season 1, Desiato’s son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Peter Moffat will also return as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes, will begin filming next year for a 2022 debut.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

We're Booking a Return to The White Lotus! What We Know About Season 2 of HBO's Critically Acclaimed Hit

Who’s ready to extend their stay at The White Lotus? While HBO’s latest buzz-worthy offering may have originally been presented as a six-episode limited series, HBO has now officially given the wickedly funny show about the staff and guests at a Hawaii resort (where a mysterious death occurs) the green light for a second season, less than a week ahead of its Season 1 finale.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Shameless’: Showtime Boss Says “There Was Always Hope” Emmy Rossum Would Return For Finale

There “was always hope” that Shameless star Emmy Rossum would return for the show’s final season, Showtime president Gary Levin revealed Tuesday. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out due to scheduling conflicts. Rossum departed the series about the dysfunctional Gallagher family (based on the British series of the same name) after nine seasons in 2019. “In terms of Emmy, there were no clear understandings but there was always hope that she’d come back. But reality intruded,” Levine said during the network’s executive panel at TCA. “She had a deal at Universal and she got a limited series greenlit that she was producing and...
TV Seriesthenerdstash.com

Dexter: New Blood Will Give Series A Proper Finale

Dexter fans were upset with how the show ended. But Showtime promises to make things right with the limited series, Dexter: New Blood. Showtime’s president of entertainment explained that the limited series is a “revisiting of Dexter” and that it will give the show a “proper finale.”. Dexter is a...
TV Seriestvweb.com

Jennifer Carpenter Reveals How Dexter: New Blood Brings Back Deb Morgan

Jennifer Carpenter and the Dexter: New Blood team have revealed new details about her return in the upcoming Showtime revival series. During Showtime's TCA presentation for the limited series on Tuesday, Carpenter personally confirmed her involvement while going on to offer specific details about how Deb Morgan factors into the new episodes. With this in mind, if you'd rather not know any specifics on her return in the new series, be warned that there are big SPOILERS ahead.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Showtime Bosses Talk Shifting ‘Halo’ to Paramount Plus, Long-Awaited ‘Billions’ Return

Showtime’s co-presidents of entertainment, Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, addressed moving the “Halo” series to Paramount Plus during a virtual TCA session on Tuesday. “The truth is that [“Halo”] was always a bit of an outlier for us in terms of its fit in the Showtime universe,” Winograde said. “And we did an amazing job of imbuing into the series, the character drama that we’re so well known for. But at the end of the day, it is a big, broad, big tent show. So when Paramount Plus came into being, it really was a natural fit there…But these are two...
TV Seriespbs.org

Unforgotten’s Creator and Star on Season 4 Finale & Season 5

Go behind the scenes of Unforgotten Season 4’s shocking finale with writer/creator Chris Lang and star Sanjeev Bhaskar. In their own words, find out what they had to say about the dramatic changes and moving story in the final two episodes of Season 4. Plus, find out what Lang has in mind for Season 5! [Note: Contains significant Season 4 spoilers]
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Did Showtime Just Reveal Dexter & Harrison Father/Son Reunion?

Wow, kids sure do grow up fast! Don't believe me? Then check out the new preview image that was released for showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood. The image drp comes only hours after Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine admitted at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour that the cable network didn't do right by the series as it wrapped up its original run. We're guessing that might explain the surprising preview from earlier today, because if that actually is Dexter's son Harrison in the image below? Well, then the show's been playing naughty because the actor in the picture is named Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and he was listed as someone named "Randall" who has a "meaningful encounter" with Dexter when his casting was first announced.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Revival Will Witness the Story Over a Two Week Timeline

After the recent release of its first-look trailer ahead of its premiere at Comic-Con, it has been unveiled that the revival season of the Showtime hit drama Dexter will be centered on a two-week timeline of Dexter Morgan’s life following the events of the final eighth season, via ScreenRant. The new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, will consist of ten episodes serving as an epilogue to the infamous series finale and final season of its parent series. Currently, it is unknown whether the revival series will continue following this ten-episode voyage back into the mind of the notorious serial killer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy