Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

How the new B1G, ACC, Pac-12 alliance affects Ohio State

By Ryan Stano
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 have announced their long-awaited alliance today. Here’s what it means for the future of Ohio State athletics moving forward. We knew that some sort of conference alliance was coming between the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12. We just didn’t know what that meant or what it entailed. Now that the announcement has been made, we know what that means a little more, as well as what it means for Ohio State athletics.

scarletandgame.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
327K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Ohio State Football#College Football#American Football#Acc#Pac 12 Alliance#Buckeyes#Cfp#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Giants Make Important Roster Decision On TE Kyle Rudolph

After a lengthy rehab from offseason foot surgery, New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph is finally ready to return to the practice field. The Giants officially activated Rudolph from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this morning, signaling his return to practice, albeit on a limited basis. Rudolph passed his team physical to enable being activated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Urban Meyer refuses to state the obvious about Trevor Lawrence

Urban Meyer refuses to name Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars over the incumbent Gardner Minshew. While the Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson, his head coach Urban Meyer will not name him the team’s starting quarterback over Gardner Minshew just yet.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Former Ohio State Football player Tate Martell almost quit football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell (18) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass in front of Oregon State Beavers linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (49) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 1, 2018. [Adam Cairns / Dispatch]. Former Ohio...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football: What Kirk Herbstreit thinks about the Wolverines

Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; ESPN College Gameday hosts from left Desmond Howard and Rece Davis and Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the days matchups on their set outside Ohio Stadium before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State won the game 30-27 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy