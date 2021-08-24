Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Fussy Drivers Rejoice: Synching Turn Signals Is Possible On Newer Cars

By Christopher Smith
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A word of warning before we begin. Tech savants will love the detailed content in this 37-minute video that tells you everything you ever wanted to know about turn signals, including why they never seem to flash in sync with other cars on the road. However, for those not seeking a degree in electrical engineering, here's the takeaway. Modern electrical components with computer control are more precise, so sometimes they can match up.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turn Signals#Rejoice#Electrical Engineering#Sync
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsCNET

New technology makes windshield repair harder than ever

We often think a car's windshield is simply to keep the outside away from the inside of our cars. That's almost right, and hardly a "high-tech" job. The windshield hasn't changed in decades, after all. Indeed, for much of auto history, windshield repair was much like replacing glass in any other window pane. Today's technology is quickly changing that, though.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Motor1.com

Watch This Mazda Miata With A Train Horn Save Itself From A Crash

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been among the favorite cars of the tuning companies. Not only that but we’ve also seen a number of very cool cars based on the Japanese roadster, including a 1930s Alfa Romeo kit car and the retro-looking Hurtan Grand Albaycin, as well as the Chevrolet Corvette C2-inspired Mitsuoka Rock Star. But even if you are not a professional tuner, there’s always something you can do to make your Miata cooler.
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Re-Enables Supercharging For Salvaged Vehicles

Owners of salvaged Teslas in the U.S. can now use Supercharger stations after the automaker quietly re-enabled access for them. In an attempt to discourage people from buying salvaged Tesla models, repairing them, and returning them back to the roads, Tesla disabled all Supercharging access and third-party fast-charging for them. It also made it hard for salvaged vehicles to get replacement parts and said that it might not provide them with certain software updates.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Motor1.com

Crashed Porsche Cayman Nurburgring Taxi Has Insane Repair Costs

Driving on a race track is quite a thrilling experience, but things do go wrong, and cars can crash. That’s what happened to one Porsche Cayman GTS at the Nürburgring, which has racked up quite the expensive repair bill thanks to the unforgiving course. The damage doesn’t look that bad from the outside, but there’s substantial damage underneath the sheet metal that is sending the coupe to its untimely demise.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stuff Like This Isn't Helping The Reputation Of Tesla Drivers

Whenever an accident involving a Tesla happens, people are quick to blame the self-driving Autopilot system. In this case, however, driver error is clearly to blame. Footage captured in London shows the driver of a Tesla Model X pulling out and merging into traffic. Somehow, the driver failed to notice that one of the electric SUV's Falcon Wing doors was wide open. This was never going to end well. Just a few seconds later, the Model X passes a double-decker bus, but the gap is too narrow.
CarsCNET

Are Teslas self-driving? No, here's an autonomous car explainer

No, Tesla cars are not self-driving. Not by the SAE Scale of Autonomy's standard. We'll dive into that below. Engineers have come a long way when it comes to driver-assist technologies, but true self-driving cars are still a long way off. Frankly, the disappointment falls on Level 4 self-driving cars.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Best and Worst Cars for Tall and Short Drivers

Buying a car is an expensive, long-term commitment. Once you’ve narrowed your shopping list down to a few good models, it’s critical to make sure you find them comfortable to drive. To help members find a good fit, Consumer Reports took a close look at the scores of recently tested...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Cars We Can't Get in the U.S.: Window Shop with Car and Driver

For a variety of reasons, from emissions to safety to cost, carmakers don't bother bringing certain vehicles stateside. While many of these cars are pretty undesirable, some are reportedly amazing. So a viewer asked us what forbidden fruit we would import if we had a shady car-smuggling friend who could bring over anything from the world beyond our borders. If you're worried about how we might register such a vehicle, this friend also has the connections and ability to make it street legal. We set a budget of $50,000, set Google to translate, and started searching foreign websites.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Does Warranty Work On Cars Get Done Slower?

A car warranty can increase your peace of mind when it comes to coverage for mechanical repairs and replacements. If your vehicle experiences a breakdown or you notice a manufacturer defect, you can simply take your vehicle to a repair shop and file a warranty claim. While this process is fairly easy, many car owners wonder, “Does warranty work on cars get done slower?”
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Explorer, VW Beetle With Charging Cables Spotted Driving With The Hoods Up

It’s no secret that sometimes people do questionable things with their cars. Take for example this video posted on Reddit page R/IdiotsInCars which shows a Ford Explorer and VW Beetle taking part in an unusual jumpstart. For some unexplainable reason, these cars are driving down the street side by side with jumper cables connected. Looks like we’ve seen everything folks.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Old SAAB 9-3 With 230-HP Tune Hits Autobahn For Top Speed Run

Alas, Saab is gone but it's certainly not forgotten. After the GM era and a brief reboot that failed, the quirky Swedish brand finally disappeared after a short run of 9-3 sedans for the 2014 model year. The 9-3 featured in this video is slightly older, dating back to the first-generation run from 1999 through 2003. It looks well-kept, and it's not hurting for power.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Lexus LX 600 Spied In Heavy Camo Hiding Land Cruiser Bones

Technically speaking, this is our second sighting of the next-generation Lexus LX. Earlier in August we saw a couple of LX blurry photos capturing a test vehicle from the driver side and front, taken from a moving vehicle. These new images come from our spy sources planted on terra firma with a camera at the ready, and as such, there's much to see despite the heavy camouflage.
CarsCarscoops

Rivian Tests Out The Wading Abilities Of Its Electric R1T Pickup Truck

The Rivian R1T has been a long time coming but soon, it will land in the hands of customers as the first all-electric pickup truck on the market. As the electric startup puts the finishing touches to the vehicle, company founder and chief executive R.J. Scaringe has shared a video of it being tested through a deep water trap.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Iconic Auto Designer Weighs In On The New Lamborghini Countach

The revived Lamborghini Countach is among the hottest new cars to debut this year, and the fact that it is already sold out clearly shows that it is also a business success for the Italian automaker. Not everyone likes everything about the supercar, though - we saw a designer adding a few retrotastic touches, and it is time to see and hear what Frank Stephenson thinks about the resurrected Countach.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Patent Shows Sharply Bent Windshield, Glass Dash

A few days ago, word got out that Tesla had only recently finalized the Cybertruck’s design and dimensions, and now we get a concrete idea about some of the latest changes through new patent filings. So far, Elon Musk has hinted at some modifications over the 2019 prototype, including updated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy