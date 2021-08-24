Fussy Drivers Rejoice: Synching Turn Signals Is Possible On Newer Cars
A word of warning before we begin. Tech savants will love the detailed content in this 37-minute video that tells you everything you ever wanted to know about turn signals, including why they never seem to flash in sync with other cars on the road. However, for those not seeking a degree in electrical engineering, here's the takeaway. Modern electrical components with computer control are more precise, so sometimes they can match up.www.motor1.com
