New York police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the two-wheeler hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes, a force spokesman said Friday. Brian Boyd, 26, was apprehended on Thursday and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, the spokesman told AFP. Banes, who was visiting New York from Los Angeles, suffered a head trauma in the June 4 accident in Manhattan. She died in hospital ten days later. The TV, Broadway and film actress was struck after Boyd allegedly ran a red light while Banes was attempting to cross the street near the Lincoln Center, a performing arts venue, on the Upper West Side.