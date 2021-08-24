Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and More Pay Tribute
Charlie Watts is being remembered. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones drummer confirmed to ET that Watts died at age 80 at a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read in part. "... Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."www.etonline.com
Comments / 0