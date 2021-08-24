Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to require proof of vaccination, won't allow entry of children under 12

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is the latest to require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for all indoor performances and events.

As of September 1, either a physical copy of a vaccination card or proof from a smartphone will be accepted with a matching photo ID.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 will not get you entry.

This means children under 12 will not be permitted to attend, due to their current ineligibility to be vaccinated.

Right now there are no plans for socially distanced seating, although face masks will be required for indoor events.

Live streams of the performances are available for a fee for those unable to make it.

Some changes have also been made to the upcoming concert schedule.

The September 11 Season Opening Concert with Itzhak Perlman is still on, with exception to the VIP Opening Night experience which will be postponed until June 10, 2022, for the Anne-Sophie Mutter Performs Beethoven concert, featuring conductor Sir Andrew Davis.

The September 17 and 18 performances of Toy Story in Concert will be rescheduled for later dates in Summer 2022. If guests are unable to attend on the new date, they can request a ticket exchange or refund by calling 410.783.8000 or 877.276.1444, or, by email.

In-person Family and Midweek Education performances of Thrills and Chills! in October are canceled. Ticketholders for the October 30th Family performance will be automatically refunded.