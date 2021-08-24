Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji Celebrated First Birthday At Smithsonian’s National Zoo

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwi19_0bbYFLkV00

Saturday morning, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s (SHIAU-chi-ji) first birthday with a specially tailored fruitsicle cake. Mother Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) and father Tian Tian (tYEN-tYEN) also enjoyed fruitsicle cakes in honor of their son’s birthday. The public watched the pandas enjoy their cakes live on the Zoo’s Giant Panda Cam.

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji (foreground) and Mei Xiang (background) enjoy a panda-friendly fruitsicle cake in honor of Xiao Qi Ji’s first birthday.

When Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji entered their outdoor habitat at 7:30 a.m., they approached Mei Xiang’s cake first. The base of the cake and heart topper was made of frozen diluted apple juice. It was decorated with sweet potato, apple, carrot, pear, sugar cane, banana, and bamboo.

Around 8:15 a.m., they walked over to Xiao Qi Ji’s cake, which was adorned with a giant number 1 on top. The base of the cake was made of frozen diluted grape juice and decorated with sweet potato, apple, carrot, pear, sugar cane, banana, and bamboo.

The post Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji Celebrated First Birthday At Smithsonian’s National Zoo appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 2

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Giant Panda#Pandas#The Zoo#Fruitsicle#Shong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsWashingtonian.com

5 Adorable Moments from the Baby Panda’s First Year

The National Zoo’s baby panda will celebrate his first birthday on Saturday, August 21, but it is Xiao Qi Ji who is the gift to all of us. Throughout this otherwise cursed year, the giant panda cub has elicited many an “awww” and much laughter, keeping us entertained with his antics on the Giant Panda Cam. In honor of his birthday, here’s a look back at five adorable baby panda moments.
AnimalsPosted by
DCist

The Best (And Cutest) Moments From The Giant Panda Cub’s First Year At The Zoo

April 12, 2021 | Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji climbs a tree in his outdoor habitat. Xiao Qi Ji, the giant panda cub at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, is turning 1 on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Smithsonian will be celebrating his birthday with a live-streamed ice-cake breakfast, a festive decoration of his habitat, and a signature cocktail sold at a bar in the zoo’s Panda Plaza.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's gorilla Elle celebrates 6th birthday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating a special birthday. One of the zoo's gorillas, Elle, turned 6 years old Wednesday. Elle was the 50th gorilla born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1970, zoo officials said. The zoo has been participating in efforts in the Earth's rainforests to help the...
AnimalsWashingtonian.com

There Are No More Meerkats at the National Zoo

Dogo, the National Zoo’s last meerkat, was euthanized Monday at 14 years old. Exceeding his estimated lifespan by four years, Dogo’s final days were marked by an enlarged heart, arthritis, and a progressing spinal disease that was causing him to urinate and defecate in strange places. Dogo’s humane passing to...
Animalsscitechdaily.com

Bamboo Diet: The Giant Panda’s Mystery Revealed

The evolution of the temporomandibular joint and premolar teeth enabled adaptation to bamboo diet. Although the giant panda is in practice a herbivore, its masticatory system functions differently from the other herbivores. Through the processes of natural selection, the giant panda’s dietary preference has strongly impacted the evolution of its teeth and jaws. Researchers from the Institute of Dentistry at the University of Turku and the Biodiversity unit of the University of Turku together with researchers from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda (CCRCGP) have been the first in the world to solve the mystery of how the giant panda’s special stomatognathic system functions.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery Presents “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands”

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will present “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands,” the first retrospective of the artist’s portraiture and the first major presentation of her work on the East Coast. Featuring more than 50 paintings, photographs and drawings, the Portrait Gallery’s exhibition will examine the powerful art of Hung Liu (1948–2021), from her earliest photographs and drawings made in the early 1970s to her recent large-scale paintings. Liu, who was born in Changchun, China, experienced political revolution, exile, and displacement before immigrating to the United States in 1984.
Science EducationPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Smithsonian To Host First Annual Educator’s Day

The Smithsonian will host its first annual Educator’s Day Friday, Sept. 17. The free full-day virtual event will bring together museum educators and teachers from across the country to explore opportunities to collaborate, learn from one another, and discuss the future of education. The day will include plenary sessions and more than 30 breakout sessions between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

Endangered Bengal tiger cub born at Nicaragua zoo

A Bengal tiger cub is being cared for by humans at Nicaragua's National Zoo after its mother was unable to produce the milk necessary to feed the latest little addition to the endangered species, the zoo's director Eduardo Sacasa said Tuesday. The tiger, which was born on Saturday, is the fourth of its kind to be born at the National Zoo in Masaya, some 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the capital Managua. The four-day-old baby, who does not yet have a name, is "being fed with a special milk for cats," Sacasa said. "She is very sweet," he said.
Oklahoma City, OKcw35.com

Rare clouded leopard kitten born at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rare clouded leopard kitten has been born at the Oklahoma City Zoo!. The zoo's two-year-old female clouded leopard, Rukai, gave birth to the kitten on Friday, August 6th at the zoo's Cat Forest habitat and is Rukai's first successful birth with her mate JD. To...

Comments / 0

Community Policy