Cincinnati, OH

HS Insider: A memorable Week 1 of high school football

By Mike Dyer
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 7 days ago
Whether it was St. Xavier's win over visiting Lakota West, Princeton's 58 points , or plenty of other highlights, there was plenty to discuss from Week 1 of the Ohio high school football season.

This week's WCPO Insider includes a conversation with Taylor football coach David Dransman as the Yellow Jackets won their first season opener since 2015.

Dransman and seniors Harry Hilvert and Johnny Kearns discuss the optimism within the program after a 38-17 win at Greenon Aug. 20.

"And after that win it was just like really clear to me that there is something special here that hasn't been present in the past years," Kearns said.

You will also hear from St. Xavier coach Steve Specht, Princeton coach Andre Parker and Cincinnati Country Day coach Dennis Coyle. Cincinnati Country Day opened its renovated stadium before a 56-0 win over visiting Manchester.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

