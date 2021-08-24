Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

COVID Transmission Risk Remains High for Most of North Iowa

By Mark Pitz
951thebull.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk for COVID community transmission remains in the “high” category for most of north Iowa. The CDC risk assessment for the seven-day period ending Sunday, August 22nd continues to place Floyd, Chickasaw, Mitchell, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Worth counties in the “high” risk category. Howard and Winneshiek counties held steady in the “substantial” risk category for the second straight week.

951thebull.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
City
Fayette, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Delta, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#Cdc#Franklin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The month-long surge of COVID cases across the U.S. is showing no signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, all but one state has seen infections rise over the past week, with hospitalizations and deaths following suit. But the national spike in COVID cases is being felt especially hard in certain states where surges have jumped considerably in recent days.
Public HealthFast Company

COVID-19 transmission map: Only 12 states aren’t at the CDC’s highest threat level

If you’re wondering how different states are faring with the level of community transmission of COVID-19, the answer isn’t great for all of them. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which covers the most recent seven days ending August 8, shows that 38 out of the 50 states are at the highest alert level the CDC designates (“high”). Only 12 states come in below the highest level, but they aren’t doing much better. All 12 states are in the second-highest alert level (“substantial”).
Fairfield County, CTsheltonherald.com

CDC: Fairfield County now has 'high transmission' of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that Fairfield County is now considered a “high transmission” area for COVID-19, one day after the state’s daily positivity rate reached its highest in four months. Fairfield County makes the fifth county in the state to be upgraded to the “high...
Lincoln County, NMRuidoso News

Lincoln County remains at high risk for COVID-19 infection, health experts say

New Mexico state health officials continued this week to label Lincoln county as having a high risk of transmission of COVID-19 infection. According the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), a red/high transmission county is defined as having its total new cases per 100,000 persons per day greater than or equal to 14.29 – while 10 percent or more of test were positive between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23.
Essex County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Transmission risk in Essex now high; county asks for masks indoors

ELIZABETHTOWN | Based on an escalating number of Covid infections, the Essex County Health Department is advising residents and travelers to wear masks indoors. Masks are now mandatory in county-owned buildings; in Ticonderoga Tuesday, school administrators said students will be required to mask up. According to the Centers for Disease...
Tolland County, CTConnecticut Post

CDC: Tolland County upgraded to high transmission of COVID category

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that Tolland County has been upgraded to the “high transmission” category of COVID-19 spread, leaving Windham as the only county in the state to still have only substantial transmission. The upgraded label is the most severe as defined by the CDC...
Iowa State951thebull.com

COVID Boost Shots Available in Floyd, North Iowa Counties

The percentage of people eligible who have been vaccinated for COVID continues a steady rise across north Iowa. For the period ending Wednesday, August 25th, the Iowa Department of Public Health shows Floyd County up almost 1% over the week prior to 44.8% of those eligible now vaccinated. Floyd County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes hopes recent developments with the Pfizer vaccine helps continue that trend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy