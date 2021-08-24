Cancel
Politics

Food trucks, Ferris wheel, zip lining. Longhorns promise 'mini state fair' tailgate setup this football season

hookem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas officials were somewhat demoralized last year when the pandemic forced the cancellation of Bevo Boulevard, the pre-game circus outside Royal-Memorial Stadium on game days. The concept was just taking off. They promised it would return bigger and better than ever in 2021. “Mini State Fair coming your way,” UT...

College Sports247Sports

Texas Longhorns football: College GameDay star picks season win total

The Texas Longhorns are starting a new era of the program this year, as Steve Sarkisian has taken over on the sideline as the new leader for one of the most iconic teams in the sport. Goals are clearly high for the Longhorns, as Tom Herman’s four years were not enough to keep his job safe, but do not expect immediate contention out of Texas, according to College GameDay’s Chris Fallica, A.K.A, “The Bear.” On the Stanford Steve & The Bear podcast, Fallica has Texas right at an eight-win total for the season.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

AD Allen Greene: Auburn still plans full capacity, tailgating for football this season

Auburn’s plans for full capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season remain intact, even as cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 swell throughout the state. Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said Saturday that no changes have been made to the school’s previously announced plans to return to full capacity for football games this fall and allow on-campus tailgating this season.
Johnson County, TNJohnson City Press

Longhorns hoping to toe the line

Last season was one of close calls for the Longhorns. Two games decided by a total of six points halted Johnson County’s hopes of a third region title in four years. Don Kerley enters his eighth season at the helm and he brings back some prime underclassmen that will contribute to the cause.
NFLhookem.com

Bohls: Alliance arises to stabilize college sports ... oh, but sorry, Big 12

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Allies in arms. The commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC held a press conference Tuesday announcing the, uh, very loose formation — no signed contract — of an alliance, so their 41 combined schools would schedule each other in football and basketball and use their collective voices on future governance issues. You can call it The Alliance or simply NOTTHESEC. An alliance is a good thing and could benefit the fans if it means more Oregon-Ohio State and USC-Clemson games. But is this new three-league merger of the minds at cross purposes with the ever-expanding, all-powerful SEC and simply a backlash? Are they not all equally aligned? Did the Pac-12 ask the SEC’s permission when it tried to pilfer four Big 12 teams, including Texas and Oklahoma, a decade ago? Did the Big Ten get the all-good OK from the SEC when it lured Maryland and Rutgers to its league? I think not. All’s fair. But yes it’s also every league for itself. Or, in this case, it’s the SEC for itself, other three Power Four leagues for themselves and the Big 12, well, what can we say? When I asked if the commissioners feared for the survival of the Big 12, the ACC’s Jim Phillips said, “We want and need the Big 12 to do well. The Big 12 matters in college athletics. The Big 12 matters in Power Five athletics.” Well, not really. If it truly mattered, those three leagues would have invited the The Late Eight from the Big 12 to join them, and they didn’t. … Those might be rolling their eyes when they are staring at the ceiling on so many sleepless nights. I heard respect for Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, but no strong suggestions about how the suddenly TV-poor league could survive and obviously no invitation for them to join the Alliance. It’s very clear the Alliance is chafing at the SEC expansion. Phillips even said the Alliance arose to help “stabilize a volatile environment.” He wasn’t talking about name, image and likeness. … Yes, this is about future governance as much as scheduling, and maybe the Big Three will try to slow down the runaway train that is the SEC and seek to temper any potential SEC moves to, say, more professionalize college sports and perhaps raise roster scholarship limits to 120 or more or increase regular season games to 14. Asked if the SEC adding OU/Texas prompted the Alliance, the Big Ten’s Kevin Warren said, “What that did, that allowed all of us to take a step back, take a step forward and see what will the next one to 15 years look like in college athletics? I wouldn’t say it’s a reaction, but you have to evaluate what’s going in. The last few months have shaken the beliefs of college athletics.” … Oh and they all said this isn’t about money, which means it’s about money.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Boise State Football Fans: Fair-Weather or Dedicated?

I'm not here to fire shots but it's time we answer the question, Treasure Valley. Are Boise State fans REALLY that dedicated or when it comes down to it, is this fan base a bunch of fair-weather fans? Critics and fans alike have their opinions but with this upcoming Boise State football season, we're about to find out.
Oklahoma Statebcsnn.com

Big 12 Football: Oklahoma State Defensive Line Preview for the 2021 Season

The defensive line returns 84 percent of its tackle production from last season and loses just one starter in defensive tackle Cameron Murray. "We're a special group," defensive lineman Tyler Lacy said. "We've been together for some time now. We all know each other we all click together. It's amazing to see where we started to where we are now. The younger guys are looking up to us and it feels like we were just them not too long ago."
Footballchatsports.com

Longhorn football commits set to open 2021 season this weekend

The 2021 Texas high school football season begins this weekend, and a huge chunk of the Texas Longhorns’ 2022 recruiting class will be playing their first games tonight and tomorrow. A pair of our-of-state commits opened their season last week, and the program’s two commits from Arizona are both scheduled to start their senior season next week.

