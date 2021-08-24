Food trucks, Ferris wheel, zip lining. Longhorns promise 'mini state fair' tailgate setup this football season

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Allies in arms. The commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC held a press conference Tuesday announcing the, uh, very loose formation — no signed contract — of an alliance, so their 41 combined schools would schedule each other in football and basketball and use their collective voices on future governance issues. You can call it The Alliance or simply NOTTHESEC. An alliance is a good thing and could benefit the fans if it means more Oregon-Ohio State and USC-Clemson games. But is this new three-league merger of the minds at cross purposes with the ever-expanding, all-powerful SEC and simply a backlash? Are they not all equally aligned? Did the Pac-12 ask the SEC’s permission when it tried to pilfer four Big 12 teams, including Texas and Oklahoma, a decade ago? Did the Big Ten get the all-good OK from the SEC when it lured Maryland and Rutgers to its league? I think not. All’s fair. But yes it’s also every league for itself. Or, in this case, it’s the SEC for itself, other three Power Four leagues for themselves and the Big 12, well, what can we say? When I asked if the commissioners feared for the survival of the Big 12, the ACC’s Jim Phillips said, “We want and need the Big 12 to do well. The Big 12 matters in college athletics. The Big 12 matters in Power Five athletics.” Well, not really. If it truly mattered, those three leagues would have invited the The Late Eight from the Big 12 to join them, and they didn’t. … Those might be rolling their eyes when they are staring at the ceiling on so many sleepless nights. I heard respect for Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, but no strong suggestions about how the suddenly TV-poor league could survive and obviously no invitation for them to join the Alliance. It’s very clear the Alliance is chafing at the SEC expansion. Phillips even said the Alliance arose to help “stabilize a volatile environment.” He wasn’t talking about name, image and likeness. … Yes, this is about future governance as much as scheduling, and maybe the Big Three will try to slow down the runaway train that is the SEC and seek to temper any potential SEC moves to, say, more professionalize college sports and perhaps raise roster scholarship limits to 120 or more or increase regular season games to 14. Asked if the SEC adding OU/Texas prompted the Alliance, the Big Ten’s Kevin Warren said, “What that did, that allowed all of us to take a step back, take a step forward and see what will the next one to 15 years look like in college athletics? I wouldn’t say it’s a reaction, but you have to evaluate what’s going in. The last few months have shaken the beliefs of college athletics.” … Oh and they all said this isn’t about money, which means it’s about money.