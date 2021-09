The shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE: GTS) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE: GTS) increased by over 40% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, a health solutions company and parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, and Triple-S Management Corporation, a leading health care services company in Puerto Rico, announcing they will combine to transform the health care experience for their members in Florida and Puerto Rico.