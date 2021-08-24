1,000 contract medical workers to help with Mississippi COVID surge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — While most of his neighbors fled South Lake Tahoe as a major wildfire charged closer to town, Tod Johnson stayed put. The 66-year-old retiree swept up pine needles from the yard and roof of his home Tuesday after spending the night keeping an eye on reports of the advancing flames. The police knew he was there, but told him that when he leaves, he can’t come back until it’s safe.