Mississippi State

1,000 contract medical workers to help with Mississippi COVID surge

By Thao Ta
cenlanow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Tuesday, August 24, to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response. According to the governor, about 1,000 healthcare workers from across the country are being dispatched to Mississippi hospitals to help with understaffing. He said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is currently contracting with four vendors to provide medical personnel to 61 hospitals statewide.

