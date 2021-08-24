Cancel
Cars

Lawsuit Filed Over Chevy Bolt EV Blind Spot Monitoring Issues

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA class-action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors over purported issues with the Blind Spot Monitoring safety system in the 2018 to 2020 model year Chevy Bolt EV. This lawsuit, first covered by Car Complaints, was filed this week by a plaintiff in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. In the filing, the plaintiff said the 2018 Chevy Bolt that he purchased new has a faulty Blind Spot Monitoring system that will chime and illuminate the warning lights on the vehicle’s side mirrors even if an object is not located in the vehicle’s blind spot. This condition caused the plaintiff “annoyance and confusion” when driving their vehicle and could pose a safety hazard to vehicle occupants and other motorists, the suit also said.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

