Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, and last week I discussed our obituaries and wondered whether it would make any difference if families chose to disclose COVID-19 death causes instead of euphemisms like "died after a short illness." I referenced a trend in 2017 when families used their loved ones' obituaries to disclose heroin overdoses and their hope to remove the stigma surrounding the heroin epidemic.