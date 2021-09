1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Two years ago, fans of the San Francisco 49ers couldn't get enough of rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd. His combination of size and speed, along with coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, led many to believe Hurd would be a force in the NFL. And after he scored two touchdowns in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, fans were ready to have him fitted for a gold jacket.