Red Sun Farms' Leona Neill Discusses Industry Connections in the Lead-Up to Southern Innovations 2021
ONTARIO, CANADA - Connection. This is the word I heard continuously throughout my recent interview with Leona Neill, Director of Marketing and Packaging at Red Sun Farms. We sat down to discuss the Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) upcoming Southern Innovations event, and it’s safe to say that the company will be forming valuable connections with attendees from across the supply chain.www.andnowuknow.com
