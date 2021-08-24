Red Sun Farms' Leona Neill Discusses Industry Connections in the Lead-Up to Southern Innovations 2021

Farmers are excellent problem-solvers. And that is exactly what Brown County farmer Taylor Sumption set out to do when he came up with the idea behind Anthem Oats. “I had been looking for a way to add value to our family’s farm,” explains the fifth-generation farmer. “This idea really came out of frustration over the environment we market our commodities into. As it gets more and more consolidated, with fewer buyers, it seems today’s farmers really have two options – keep growing bigger, bigger, bigger to make things work, or you can add value to the products you grow. I’m a big believer that value-added agriculture is what is going to save the family farmer.”