Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas pastor sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children

By Tyler Morning Telegraph
Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrqIY_0bbYDKwC00

A Denison pastor has been sentenced to time in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children; conspiracy and attempt.

David Alan Pettigrew, 49, will serve 30 years in federal prison for sexual crimes against children in the Eastern District of Texas. The sentencing was issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

According to information presented in court, Pettigrew came to the attention of law enforcement through referrals sent by two electronic service providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that a user had uploaded files of suspected child pornography.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph .

Comments / 46

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denison, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Society
Denison, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Denison, TX
Society
City
Denison, TX
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Prison#Child Pornography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy