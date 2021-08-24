Akron group to unveil mural to promote peace, end to gun violence

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story.

A mural promoting peace and an end to recent gun violence in the city will be unveiled in Akron on Tuesday.

The 7' by 4' mural, which is located at 9 Maiden Ln. in the city's downtown Arts District, depicts a hand showing a peace sign. It was painted by international artist Kyle Holbrook, who is said to have channeled a contemporary street art style similar to Banksy. Holbrook painted the mural by hand, and Moving Lives of Kids sponsored the mural.

In a press release, the organizers behind the mural say the artist "has lost most of his friends from childhood to gun violence, forty five (45) total victims." It goes on to read, "The murals are meant to be a place of healing for himself and the families of the victims in remembrance of lost loved ones."

'Peace Akron' also had a hand in bringing the mural to downtown Akron. It is part of a national Stop Gun Violence mural tour to all 50 states.

The mural will be unveiled officially on Wednesday, August 25 at 11 a.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player below is from a previous, unrelated story.