West Pak Avocado Taps Stephen Sheldon as Director of Global Sourcing; Kellen Newhouse Comments

SELAH, WA - With Organic Produce Summit (OPS) 2021 less than a month away, the industry-shaking advancements of the organic sector are fresh on my mind. One cannot address developments in organics without mentioning Rainier Fruit Company, one of the many leading suppliers who will take to the show floor come September 15–16. Continuing to grow its prowess in the organic sector, Rainier sets an admirable focus on treating its people and soil with care and dignity through its organic production and programs like the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) and Bee Better Certification. One year ago, the supplier revealed its Mattawa ranch and Zirkle Harrison operation became officially EFI certified, meeting over 300 rigorous standards including labor conditions, food safety, and pest management.