West Pak Avocado Taps Stephen Sheldon as Director of Global Sourcing; Kellen Newhouse Comments

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRIETA, CA - West Pak Avocado is on a clear path to impressive growth, as the company has just appointed a new leader to man the helm of its Sourcing Department. Fortifying one of its primary revenue sources and top profit centers, the avocado purveyor recently announced the naming of Stephen Sheldon as its new Director of Global Sourcing.

