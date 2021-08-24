Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

3 college conferences announce historic alliance

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcD6J_0bbYB7Kk00

Three big-time college football conferences are announcing an historic alliance Tuesday afternoon.

The Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Big Ten will form the alliance to work on football and basketball scheduling and college sports governance.

>The video above is from April: 1-on-1 with CU head football coach Karl Dorrell

The alliance brings together 41 higher learning institutions stretching from Miami, Florida to Seattle, Washington.

CU's athletic director Rick George is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the new alliance. George's news conference will be streamed by 9 NEWS in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE

RELATED : Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

The alliance was unanimously supported by all 41 colleges' presidents, chancellors and athletic directors, according to a news release announcing the alliance.

The alliance will be guided by a commitment to, and prioritization of, supporting student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming. The three conferences are grounded in their support of broad-based athletic programs, the collegiate model and opportunities for student-athletes as part of the educational missions of the institutions, according to the release.

“The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics.”

The three conferences said they are committed to collaborating and providing thoughtful leadership on various opportunities and challenges facing college athletics, including:

  • Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support
  • Strong academic experience and support
  • Diversity, equity and inclusion
  • Social justice
  • Gender equity
  • Future structure of the NCAA
  • Federal legislative efforts
  • Postseason championships and future formats

The conferences said the alliance will include scheduling components for football, and women's and men's basketball.

For basketball, the conferences said they will add early and mid-season games as well as annual events that would feature premier matchups.

For football, the conferences said there hope is to create new inter-conference games and rivalries. The alliance said they will begin scheduling soon while honoring the schools' current contractual obligations.

The alliance announcement comes less than a month after the SEC invited Oklahoma and Texas to join their conference in 2025.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Football#American Football#Acc#Cu#Roku#Pac 12#Big Ten#Ncaa Federal#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StateCBS Sports

College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 1: Alabama, Clemson open as favorites vs. Miami, Georgia

The schedule for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is absolutely loaded as the sport packs in six consecutive days of action starting Wednesday with UAB hosting Jacksonville State and concluding on Monday night with Ole Miss and Louisville facing off in Atlanta. That's also six straight days of opportunities to wager on college football, so it's time to dig in on the betting lines for Week 1.
Durant, OKeparisextra.com

Southeastern to honor three Distinguished Alumni during October Homecoming

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. This year’s honorees are Bill Brock, Greg Duffy, and Mike Metheny. Brock (’76,’81) is a legend in women’s basketball coaching circles, having...
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Wrestling with the idea of a three-conference alliance

In what's either discouraging news, a distraction or something to be dismissed, word is that the meeting between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC not only had some traction but will take shape sometime soon. As early as next week, it's expected the three emerge from weeks of discussions in a union that will serve as a counterstrike following the SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma but also give the three a voting bloc for upcoming College Football Playoff and legislative matters. If you're wondering where the Big 12 is in all of this and how West Virginia's exclusion affects the future, that's discouraging. But that might also serve to distract you from the idea the conference is doomed in that it proves there are ways to survive. Who knows? Maybe the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have plans for those eight schools left in the Big 12.
Economysportswar.com

This alliance is successful if and only if, it allows all 3 conferences to

Negotiate/renegotiate media contracts. That, and block-style voting against the SEC. But if they can figure out how to force renegotiated contracts, portion off high profile alliance games as a separate entity for media rights, then this alliance - aside from the southwest, covers the entire US from east coast to west. 1st tier rights to something like this goes to say Fox with national telecasts for 2 slots every Saturday? Could work.
College SportsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Big Ten to Form Alliance with Two Other Major Conferences

The college football world has been shaken up recently by three major changes. The coronavirus pandemic, as well as the new rules for NIL (name, image, and likeness) that allow collegiate players to profit off of their, well, names, images, and likenesses. Not the least of these happenings was the major shift of both Oklahoma and Texas out of the Big 12 and into the SEC. Teams joining the SEC are generally perceived to have a better chance at bigger money and prominent spots in the College Football Playoff (which is under discussion every year to expand from its current four-team format.)
Memphis, TNchatsports.com

City of Memphis Finalizes Parking at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The City of Memphis has announced parking information for football games at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in 2021, which includes Memphis Tigers home games. Tigers season parking pass holders who have purchased parking will be located in the lots they purchased for the entire season. Tailgating is permitted in season lots, and passes will be shipped to each pass holder before the first game via FedEx. Parking lot opening times will be communicated leading up to each game.
College Sportstarheelblog.com

College Football Survivor: The latest alliance

We all should have known that once word of a new college football playoff structure leaked out back in June that there was something stronger at play. Those forces became clear when the Houston Chronicle broke news about a month later about plans for Texas and Oklahoma to bolt the Big XII and join the SEC. Those moves have since become official, and dominoes that we all had hoped were settled were set in motion again.
College Sports247Sports

Daily Delivery: USC announces game with LSU, proving the 'Historic Alliance' is worthless

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. One day after the commissioners of the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announced their "historic alliance" to blunt the expansion of the SEC, assert their standing as academic-based athletic departments that offer a wide variety of sports, and to establish a non-conference scheduling agreement within the three conferences, Pac-12 member USC announced that is opening the 2024 season against the SEC's LSU at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Yes, Fitz has some fun with this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy