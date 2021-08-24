25 Movies Similar to The Proposal

It’s interesting how certain stories tend to repeat themselves or are diced up into familiar components that eventually show up in other movies. Rebel Without a Cause was undeniably one of James Dean’s best and most memorable pictures since the title was perfect and the lead actor was great without argument. There are a lot of movies that share similar elements with this movie simply because there are a few pieces that became kind of generic over time after they were laid down for the first few times. One has to remember that if we’re really going to start looking at similarities it’s necessary to think that these types of stories have been told over and over throughout the years and it’s easy to see the parallels and similarities after a while. The great part though is that with each new generation the similarities remain, but the look of them has been changed just enough to keep with the times. Let’s be honest, there’s only one James Dean, but many have tried to follow after him.