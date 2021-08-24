Tomatito, Flamenco Guitar & Flamenco-Plus + Eliza Carthy, Cesária Évora & Vesuvius Day
Global Village marks the birthday of one of the premier artists on today’s English folk scene – Eliza Carthy – with music from The Imagined Village group that combines traditional folk with influences from around the globe. We’ll also hear the latest from Italian neo-folk group Stefano Saletti & Banda Ikona, the reunited English folk band Bellowhead, and contemporary Balkan band, Balkan Taksim.www.kmuw.org
