Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tomatito, Flamenco Guitar & Flamenco-Plus + Eliza Carthy, Cesária Évora & Vesuvius Day

kmuw.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Village marks the birthday of one of the premier artists on today’s English folk scene – Eliza Carthy – with music from The Imagined Village group that combines traditional folk with influences from around the globe. We’ll also hear the latest from Italian neo-folk group Stefano Saletti & Banda Ikona, the reunited English folk band Bellowhead, and contemporary Balkan band, Balkan Taksim.

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomatito
Person
Eliza Carthy
Person
Michel Camilo
Person
Susana Baca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vesuvius#Global Village#Imagined Village#Italian#Balkan#African#Afrigo Band#Indian#Afro#Cuban#Cape Verdean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Performing Artsclassical-music.com

Aurora Orchestra to host immersive concert at Printworks London

The Aurora Orchestra will host an immersive fully-memorised performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 at Printworks, as part of its newly announced collaborations with the electronic music venue. The orchestra will move around the space, taking full use of the former press halls and mix up the sections of the...
Musickasu.org

Listen To New Music Inspired By Karate's Olympic Debut

Composer Gene Coleman, a Guggenheim-winning luminary in the worlds of experimental film and avant-garde music, is more the type to show up for a residency at a prestigious music festival rather than at the Olympics. "I'm not a big sports person," he confesses. But Coleman grew up in a small...
MusicPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Riverfront festival brings reggae greats to the Hill Country for 3 days of music

Here in the United States, reggae is widely loved for its good vibes and chill attitude. We sometimes overlook that at its heart, reggae is protest music. As Austin slides back into Stage 5 after a brief and welcome respite, we could use some socially conscious but uplifting musical mingling. Thankfully, where many would least expect it, Reggae on the Guadalupe is sweeping Texans away for three days of spacious, outdoor tunes.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Still Woozy, the new star of dreamy alt-pop

It’s been a long and interesting road for Still Woozy to his hugely-anticipated debut full-length album, which came out on Friday, August 13th. Otherwise known as Sven Gamsky, the Portland-based artist started writing his won songs in middle school, before honing his skills by playing, surprisingly, in a math rock band. he then went on to study classical guitar and electronic music at UC Santa Cruz, before releasing his first EP, Lately, in 2019; if genre is fast becoming a thing of the past, Woozy’s vast education and knowledge of music casts him as a perfect artist for this moment.
Musicgigwise.com

Lorde takes us on a wellness journey with ‘Mood Ring’

As we all sit at home counting down the minutes to Solar Power’s release on Friday, Lorde has offered us another cut from the highly anticipated record with ‘Mood Ring’. This is the third single to come from the album which arrives via Universal Music New Zealand/EMI Records. Like ‘Solar...
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Aug. 24

The haunting vocals of A.A. Williams, the jazzy beats of Nubya Garcia and atmospheric synths of Nate Mercereau make the cut for this week’s best songs. We round out the list of fantastic cuts with Taraka, Jake Bowen and Bad Bad Hats. Nubya Garcia with La Perla, “La Cumbia Me...
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Surf-Rock band Wavves to perform at Warsaw on 10/24

Surf Rock band Wavves will perform at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on Sunday, October 24th. Tickets to this all ages show can be purchased on Ticketweb for $25.00. Doors open at 8:00PM, and the show is scheduled to begin at 9:00PM. Founded in 2008 by lead singer Nathan Williams, Wavves has established...
Celebrationsbassmusicianmagazine.com

Dutch Double Bass Festival 2021

Dutch Double Bass Festival 2021, Oct 29 – 30 in Rotterdam’s brand new Theater Zuidplein…. Dutch Double Bass Festival 2021 – Only in The Netherlands!. Dutch Double Bass Festival programmes a substantial number of acts exclusively for The Netherlands and organises unique collaborations. Derrick Hodge, known as the bassist of among others, Anthony Hamilton, Robert Glasper and Kanye West has released three albums under his own name and will be performing exclusively at Dutch Double Bass Festival with his new band. This is also the case for American bassist Ben Williams, well known for his work with Pat Metheny and Stefon Harris, among others. Williams’ latest album I Am A Man received glowing reviews. Williams will be performing numbers from the album with an all-star band including among others, saxophonist Marcus Strickland.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Afro-Nordic Band Monoswezi to Release Shanu

Musical collective Monoswezi has announced the release of a new album titled “Shanu” (Riverboat Records), scheduled for release in October 2021. “Shanu” will feature new electronic elements. Shanu means ‘Five’ in the Shona language of Zimbabwe, home to Monoswezi’s lead vocalist and mbira player Hope Masike. “Shanu”, the band’s fifth...
MusicSynthtopia

Improvisation For Modular Synthesizer & Guitar

This video, via Trafó House, captures a live performance by HunterKron, playing techno on modular synths, guitar and Moog One. HunterKron is a Budapest-based duo, made up of Gábor Keresztes and Áron Komjáti. They say that their music is characterized by improvisation, analog instruments and spontaneity.
Musicjazziz.com

The Sixth Sense (Indie)

After receiving a total of 30 nominations with 12 wins in multiple international music contests and music awards since 2010, Roman Miroshnichenko is a leading guitarist in the new generation of jazz-fusion music. He has collaborated with many of the greatest musicians of all time: Steve Vai, Al Di Meola,...
Theater & Dancebeverlypress.com

Forever Flamenco

Forever Flamenco returns to the Fountain Theatre’s new outdoor stage for two nights of heart-pounding music and dance on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Featuring some of the best flamenco performers in Southern California and special guests from New Mexico, New York and Spain, each performance is directed by a different artist. On Aug. 28, artistic director Reyes Barrios leads a program with dancer Timo Nuñez, followed by a program with artistic director Ethan “Emaginario” Margolis and dancer Manuel Gutierrez on Aug. 29. Proof of vaccination is required of all audience members. Tickets start at $45. 5060 Fountain Ave. (323)663-1525, fountaintheatre.com.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Jinjer's Wallflowers: the angriest album of 2021?

It’s a triumph in itself that Jinjer are still around, let alone on the upward trajectory that sees fourth album Wallflowers as one of the most highly anticipated metal records of the year. Their home nation of Ukraine sits alongside Moldova as the poorest in Europe, rife with corruption, poverty and an ongoing conflict with Russia known as the Donbas War.
Musickmuw.org

GV @ The Savannah Fest, Trinidad, Gloria Estefan, Global Horns & New Releases

The final Monday of every month, it’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual event that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia. This time, in conjunction with the August Tomatito feature, we’ll hear from the accomplished flamenco guitarist himself.
Musicopb.org

Unknown Mortal Orchestra — “That Life”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra has dropped its second single of the summer. According to frontman and founder Ruban Nielson, “That Life” is a song that takes an uncluttered approach to dissecting the messiness of life. “I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth and hell,” Nielson recalled recently. “When I was writing this song, ‘That Life,’ I was imaging the same kind of ‘Where’s Waldo’ (or ‘Where’s Wally’ as we call it in New Zealand, Australia and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun.”
Entertainmentkmuw.org

It Is Them!

We remember producer, innovator, performer Lee “Scratch” Perry, who died over the weekend at the age of 85. Listen for music from Vulture Prince, the acclaimed album from Arooj Aftab and music from Afrique Victime by Mdou Moctar. Wednesday, September 1. We’ll hear music from Love You Live, the 1977...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

8 best beginner classical guitars 2021: Plus the top Spanish guitar for beginners

The best beginner classical guitars can help introduce both adults and kids to the captivating world of Spanish playing, without breaking the bank. Nylon string strummers and even the best classical guitars can be prone to a fair bit of hate from select members of the guitar community. Some guitarists associate them with the cheap, flimsy axes they took their first formative steps on and couldn’t leave behind quick enough. That doesn’t have to be the case though.
Musicacousticguitar.com

Beyond Flattops: The Magic of Resonator, Baritone, and Archtop Guitars

Ever since the Spanish luthier Antonio de Torres Jurado pioneered the design of the modern classical guitar in the mid-1800s, guitar makers have been toying with ways of making louder instruments with wider tonal ranges. These experiments have resulted in structural deviations from the traditional flattop guitar—changes that must have seemed revolutionary when they were introduced, but which are now standard designs that guitarists of all stripes tend to take for granted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy