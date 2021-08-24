‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ getting competitive multiplayer later this year
During the Microsoft Flight Simulator segment of the Xbox Gamescom 2021 live stream, it was revealed that the game will be getting competitive multiplayer later in the year. This will come to the game via the Reno Air Race free expansion in autumn of this year. It will also be the game’s largest expansion since it launched, allowing players to compete against friends and other pilots in competitive races. Planes used in the actual Reno Air Race have also been scanned into the game.www.nme.com
