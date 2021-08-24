Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ getting competitive multiplayer later this year

By Will Nelson
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Microsoft Flight Simulator segment of the Xbox Gamescom 2021 live stream, it was revealed that the game will be getting competitive multiplayer later in the year. This will come to the game via the Reno Air Race free expansion in autumn of this year. It will also be the game’s largest expansion since it launched, allowing players to compete against friends and other pilots in competitive races. Planes used in the actual Reno Air Race have also been scanned into the game.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Austria#Multiplayer#The Reno Air Race#Xbox Wire#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Germany
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Google Stadia Pro Games for August Available Now

Google Stadia Pro has four new games available this month. With an active Stadia Pro subscription (available for £8.99/month), you can claim these games for free. And, once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours to keep for the lifetime of your Pro subscription. August’s free Pro games features; Killer Queen Black,...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Get Ready for Two Adventures Through Spelunky Coming to Switch Later this Month

Spelunky has long been announced for Nintendo Switch with previously a vague summer 2021 release date. Now players can get ready to hop on board in just a couple weeks, as the two titles are planning to release at the same time on August 26. In the first Spelunky either a single or up to 4 players can dive into the randomly changing caves locally in order to try their best to uncover brand new secrets and stay alive long enough to see the end. In the sequel players can also team up online if they like in order to dig their way to victory during the long and challenging adventure that will await them every step of the way.
TechnologyTwinfinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator F-35, Tutor T1, London Gatwick, Amami, Munich, Prague, St. Mary Airports, & Alaska Mesh Get New Screenshots & Trailers

Third-party developers have provided new assets showcasing plenty of new content coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We get new screenshots and a development update from IndiaFoxtEcho about the the F-35 Lightning II. “F-35B External model is now complete (apart from the usual minor fixes)… and we are quite happy with...
Video GamesTwinfinite

When Does the Splitgate Beta End? Full Game Release Date

Splitgate is the talk of the FPS town right now, blending the gunplay of the Halo series with the mind-bending portals from… Portal. If you’re looking for a game that feels like a classic arena shooter before classes, perks, and all that other malarkey came in, then Splitgate is well worth checking out. Of course, the version of the game currently out is the Splitgate Beta, and with the game seeing such a surge in popularity, many players are wondering when the Splitgate full game release date is, too. Here’s everything you need to know.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesNME

Next ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ world update delayed until September

The next update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will feature improvements for Switzerland, Austria, and Germany, has been delayed until September 7. Developer Asobo Studio released an update on the game’s website (thanks, VGC) which reads: “In order to ensure that World Update 6 reaches a very high level of quality, we have decided to move back the release date to September 7.”
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Warzone is getting a new map and anti-cheat system later this year

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting new content and something it sorely needs later this year. Alongside a release date and a reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard today, Activision announced Warzone will be graced with a brand-new main map later this year. With development led by Raven Software,...
Video GamesGamasutra

Microsoft is bringing cloud gaming to Xbox consoles later this year

Microsoft is bringing cloud game streaming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles later this year. Those keen to access the feature will need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Once subscribed, users will gain access to over 100 cloud-supported titles on their consoles. It's already...

Comments / 0

Community Policy