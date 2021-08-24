Iowa Hawkeyes Now Part Of Big Ten, ACC, And Pac-12 Alliance

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025, conference realignment talks dominated the college football offseason. Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the Big 12 as a Power Five conference, The Athletic reported that the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 are engaging in high-level discussions about an alliance -- one that would not include the remaining schools in the Big 12. And according to one prominent voice in the sport, that very idea could have unintended consequences if not implemented properly.