Iowa Hawkeyes Now Part Of Big Ten, ACC, And Pac-12 Alliance

By Connor Kenney
KIIK 104.9
KIIK 104.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is now a super alliance in college football. On Tuesday, the Big Ten, ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference), and Pac-12 announced that they have formed an alliance bringing 41 institutions together for a new approach surrounding the evolution of college athletics and scheduling. Because the Iowa Hawkeyes are part of the Big Ten, they will be joining this new alliance and we could see matchups that feature the Hawkeyes that we've never seen before.

KIIK 104.9

KIIK 104.9

Davenport, IA
KIIK 104.9 plays all the best hits from the 70's, 80's and 90's and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

State
Iowa State
Person
Rebecca Blank
