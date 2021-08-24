Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Become A Harlem Maker

harlemworldmagazine.com
 7 days ago

The mission of our HWM Buy Harlem Makers is to undertake joint projects and activities designed to address the needs of the Harlem community and serve as a platform through which our makers who are local artisans, vintage collectors, and chefs and continue to grow and thrive in Harlem. Our...

www.harlemworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goods And Services#Hwm#Covid#The Nyc Company#Harlem Makers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Harlem, GAWRDW-TV

Oliver Hardy Festival making a comeback this year in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an absence due to the pandemic, the beloved Oliver Hardy Festival will return to Harlem this year. The Laurel and Hardy Museum announced that the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be a parade, craft and food...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hope For Harlem Block Party Returns For Second Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Hope for Harlem block party returned Saturday. The event, now in its second year, is being described as a relief opportunity for the community. “Just an idea we all had to just give back to the community and give hope for folks coming out of the pandemic. And also helping kids out, getting back to school, just trying to give a sense of normalcy back to people,” said Devon Lomax, political director for District Council 9. The block party started at noon outside First Corinthian Baptist Church on 116th Street. Thousands of free items were available, including groceries, stocked backpacks for school and even job opportunities. “We had a painter apprentice recruitment and we’re actually going to be giving out some cards for our apprentice program,” said Crystal Garcia of District Council 9. There was also a mobile COVID vaccination unit. “Coming out of the pandemic, we want to make sure that it’s a good sign that Harlem is back, and Harlem’s coming back,” Lomax said. Organizers started the event last year to help with food shortages during the pandemic.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Inside Strivers Row, a Historic Neighborhood in Harlem

On 138th and 139th Streets between Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. and Frederick Douglass Boulevards in Harlem sit three rows of beautiful townhouses. A peculiar marker “Private Road, Walk Your Horses” is painted onto the columns that support intricate curled rod-iron gates leading into spacious private townhouse parking. These rows of Neo-Italian and Georgian townhouses together make up Strivers Row, one of the city’s architectural gems and a rich source of local history.
New York City, NYNewsday

Hochul goes to Harlem

The political pedigree of State Sen. Brian Benjamin, the Harlem Democrat tapped for lieutenant governor, was key to his selection. One of Benjamin’s closest political allies is former Assemb. Keith Wright, who is also the former party chairman for Manhattan and the former head of the state party under Andrew Cuomo. He was once associated with the investment firm Morgan Stanley, which on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s behalf will signify that he is unlikely to promote the economic radicalism feared by mainstream Democratic operatives.
Politicsharlemworldmagazine.com

MBP Harlem News

MBP Harlem/Uptown News: Gale Brewer’s Weekly Newsletter. Here’s this week’s MBP Harlem/Uptown News: Gale Brewer’s Weekly Newsletter she sends every week. Continue Reading →. MBP Harlem News: This Week’s COVID Newsletter, In Case You Missed It. Posted on 04/03/2021 by Harlem World Magazine — Leave a reply. Manhattan Borough President...
harlemworldmagazine.com

Harlem World Magazine

Harlem/Havana Music & Cultural Festival 2017 From Harlem To The W Hotel. Posted on 08/14/2017 by Harlem World Magazine — Leave a reply. Quality independent publishing doesn't come free. Perhaps it goes without saying — but publishing isn't cheap. At a time when resources and revenue across the country are declining, Harlem World Magazine remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Harlem with every story we cover and every newsletter we send and our work at H.Y.P.E. As a independent magazine, we rely on readers like you to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our independence? Show us with your support. YES, I'LL CONTRIBUTE TODAY! Thank you.
Musicthisis50.com

BT The Artist takes Harlem By Storm during Harlem Week

After performing in the heart of Times Square in July of this year BT the Artist was invited back to the big city of dreams for two days to encourage the youth of Harlem in their Kid Zone during Harlem week. The day started with BT being introduced as a...
SocietyColumbia University

Happiness in Harlem

Sunday, August 15, marked the end of the 47th annual Harlem Week celebrating the rich African American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history of the neighborhood, as well as arts, culture, religion, business, entertainment, and sports. Columbia continues to salute and support Harlem Week each year for the smiles it brings to participants' faces.
Visual Artharlemworldmagazine.com

Join The Standing In the Sacred Of Self: A Sanctified Sistah Space In Harlem

Blick Art Materials in association with Spirit in Sunset Productions presents during the month of August, “Standing in the Sacred of Self: A Sanctified Sistah Space.”. The art exhibition and EYE/Conic photoshoot in Celebration of the Rainbowed Radiance of Women Artists of Color. The exhibit, a selection of artwork and...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Coming Soon to NYC – Hyatt House Harlem!

This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Conomy joins Harlem Twp. race

GALENA — Christopher Conomy has announced his candidacy for Harlem Township trustee in the Nov. 2 general election. “As a political newcomer, I don’t know how to run for office besides just going out and talking to people,” Conomy said in an email to The Gazette. “I got my old bike fixed up and rode it door to door to gather signatures to get on the ballot, and that is what I am going to do to earn votes.”
Harlem, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Harlem Library

After hosting a total of 17 events and serving an estimated 554 people through various programs this summer, the Harlem Public Library is taking a break. The theme of Tails & Tales spurred plenty of ideas for staff to incorporate books, puppets, songs, fingerplays, dances, and crafts for children and their families to learn throughout the summer. Partnering with 21st Century and Aaniiih Nakoda College Library, the Harlem Library displayed four different StoryWalks in the City Park; had a stuffed animal adoption kick-off event the entire month of June, where children could "adopt" a stuffed animal and receive a free book just for signing up for summer reading; provided programing for children ages 0 through grade 6; and gave away grand prizes in 3 age categories for lucky winners of the 143 entries we had! Thank you to all who participated, and a special thanks to those who donated: Aaniiih Nakoda College Library, City of Harlem, EZ Mart, 21st Century, Harlem Civic Association, Friends of the Library, Pete's Plumbing, Richman Insurance, & Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Keep an eye out for dates and times of upcoming programs for all ages starting again in September, including Storytime, After School Squad, Lego Club, and Adult Book Club.
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Salt Makers return to the Cove

The Seaside Museum, assisted by a grant from the city of Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, sponsors Lewis and Clark Salt Makers on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. Members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians will create and share the experience of that exploration group, bringing to life the salt camp which those explorers established more than 200 years ago. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday on the Seaside beach west of the Avenue U and Prom intersection.
Musicbassmaster.com

The violin maker

(Luthier: A craftsperson who builds and repairs string instruments that have a neck and a sound box, for example a violin or viola.) “Maybe I can make and sell enough violins and violas to buy a new bass boat.”. — Cheyenne Jankowski: luthier and bass angler. Dateline: An Arkansas lake.
New York City, NYharlemworldmagazine.com

MBP Harlem/Uptown News: Gale Brewer’s Weekly Newsletter

Here’s this week’s MBP Harlem/Uptown News: Gale Brewer’s Weekly Newsletter she sends every week. Artists and arts organizations can still fill out my Manhattan Arts Survey, an opportunity to share your experiences with relief, reopening, and recovery efforts. We welcome your recommendations for how City resources can better support your work in the arts and your missions. Respond here.
Health Serviceshotelworkers.org

Harlem Health Center Reopens With Limited Services!

The Union’s Harlem health center reopens August 16th, after being temporarily closed since the beginning of this year. As many members will recall, the Harlem health center had to temporarily close in January, due to the reduced size of the active workforce. Given the high volume of members returning to our healthcare, either because they are returning to work or through the free COBRA subsidy, the facility is now able to reopen. With the reopening of Harlem, all five locations are now open, with Brooklyn and Harlem offering limited services to start.

Comments / 0

Community Policy