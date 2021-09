Alisha Brennon can’t hide her joy behind the face mask required in the lab during the pandemic. Her warm eyes and her personality will put you at ease. Alisha is starting a new job at Joliet Junior College in suburban Chicago. She’ll be teaching how to make prosthetics to students at her alma mater where she graduated in May 2018. After several years, the road to get to this place was difficult especially following the Indiana State Fair Collapse on August 13, 2011.