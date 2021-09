Whether or not you identify as someone who wears a lot of makeup — I mean, what qualifies as a lot anyway? — you’re probably someone who cares quite a bit about your skin. After all, it’s the largest organ on your body and has the unique ability to give away your age — of course you want to take care of it. And because concealer, foundation, and color cosmetics are simply a part of most women’s beauty routines, it’s worth begging the question: Does wearing heavy makeup do any harm to the skin? While we know that it can cause breakouts, can it lead to other skin concerns, like wrinkles and sagging?