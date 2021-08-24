Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
