Falcons: Notable UDFA surprisingly released before final round of cuts

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4:00 pm deadline to get to an 80-man roster is approaching, but the Falcons already made a bevy of transactions. Atlanta placed A.J. McCarron on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL and officially signed Josh Rosen. They also released the five players needed to satisfy the 80 player roster cutdown — Willie Wright, Austin Trammel, Javian Hawkins, Oliver Sagapolu, and Shareef Miller.

www.sportstalkatl.com

