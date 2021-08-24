Cancel
San Diego, CA

LAWYERS CLUB URGES U.S. ASSISTANCE FOR AFGHAN WOMEN

eastcountymagazine.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 24, 2021 (San Diego) – Lawyers Club of San Diego is calling on Congress to provide immediate support for Afghan women and others who have worked to advance democracy and human rights and who are in grave danger as the United States withdraws its military operations from Afghanistan and the Taliban takes control.

U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America is leaving thousands of people behind in Afghanistan. This is a moral disaster.

Enormous as it is, the number of people evacuated by air from Kabul since the end of July — about 122,000 — is not large enough. Thankfully, many thousands of American citizens, third-country nationals and Afghans who worked directly for U.S. and allied military forces or embassies made it out. But many thousands of people did not, including former U.S. interpreters and their families, and Afghans classified by President Biden and his administration as “vulnerable” — such as staff for U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations and women’s rights activists. As security worsened in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack at the airport last Thursday, and as U.S. troops prepared for their own departure on Monday, time and space ran out for these people. This is a moral disaster, one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul — who have been courageous and professional, in the face of deadly dangers — but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration.
Oklahoma StateWashington Post

Oklahoma congressman threatened embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan, U.S. officials say

The call to the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan came in Monday. On the line, two U.S. officials said, was Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) with an unusual and urgent request: He needed assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, saying he was going to neighboring Afghanistan to rescue five American citizens, a woman and her four children, stuck in the country. They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.
Worldulmhawkeyeonline.com

US, Afghanistan: a history

At this point, almost everyone has heard about the United States removing troops from Afghanistan. But why were they there to begin with?. It started with the 9/11 terrorist attacks. When the attacks happened, U.S. officials pinned Osama bin Laden, the leader of Islamic terrorist group al-Qaida, as the prime...
Cincinnati, OHDaily Advocate

Portman lauds military efforts in Afghanistan

CINCINNATI – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) released the following statement regarding the situation in Afghanistan:. “As the United States ends its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, I join with a grateful nation in thanking every member of our military and the diplomatic corps who served and honor those who made sacrifices to protect all of us. We remember those families who live every day with the loss of a loved one, and we remember all those who were injured.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Leon Panetta: It's a mistake for the U.S. to count on the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban, who were ousted from power by the U.S. in 2001, now control nearly all of Afghanistan. “I think the Taliban is not to be trusted. The reality is that the Taliban has provided safe haven for terrorists in the past, and they will continue to provide a safe haven for terrorists,” said Panetta, who served as defense secretary from July 2011 to February 2013 under former President Barack Obama.
Worldwhbl.com

U.N. Security Council urges Taliban to let people leave Afghanistan

(Reuters) – A divided U.N. Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution calling on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan but did not mention the creation of a safe zone in Kabul, as suggested by the French president on Sunday. The resolution, which had...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Local lawyer helps Afghan family evacuate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The news of U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan did not come without some concern, even on the local level. Hours before the last plane left, Wichita attorney James Thompson shared that a family of Afghan nationals that helped the U.S. during the war was able to safely evacuate.
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has seen tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country to escape the jihadists’ brutal rule.More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the militants took over on 15 August, as the United Nations refugee agency warned that the “vast majority” of Afghans have “no clear way out”.According to the agency, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced since January. This is on top of some 3 million people that were already uprooted at the start of the year.Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has warned...
ImmigrationCNBC

Afghan refugees arrive in the U.S.

Afghan refugees continued arriving in the U.S. today as the situation in Kabul became increasingly dire. Busloads of refugees arrived for processing at the Dulles Expo Center in Fairfax County, Virginia. They will be processed there before they're transferred to temporary housing at Fort Bliss in Texas or Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Other countries who have agreed to accept refugees from the war-torn country on a temporary or permanent basis include Australia, Germany and Colombia.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
AdvocacyIola Register

How U.S. female activists are working to rescue Afghan women

Amid the anguishing news about the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan came the uplifting story of a 60-year-old Oklahoma woman who organized the escape of 10 members of the Afghan all-girls robotics team. “I just decided to take any action I could to save a few,” Allyson Reneau wrote on Instagram,...
ImmigrationArkansas Online

U.S. racing to vet Afghans

American agencies are rushing to complete security vetting of thousands of Afghan citizens who are in line to be relocated to the U.S., as some lawmakers raise alarms about the risk that terrorists and criminals could slip through. The rushed and chaotic evacuation effort from the airport in Kabul means...
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

U.S. tells refugee aid groups to get ready for 50,000 Afghans

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has asked refugee aid organizations to prepare to receive and resettle as many as 50,000 Afghans evacuated under a stopgap program as the U.S. accelerates flights out of Kabul ahead of an end-of-August deadline, according to three people familiar with the discussions. The program, known...

