The Best Neon Alley Outside Of Las Vegas Can Be Found Right Here In Colorado

Neon Alley… have you heard of it? If you are like us, you may be thinking of Fremont Street in Las Vegas but come to find out, Neon Alley is actually a magical place right here in Colorado! Are you ready to experience this magical nighttime attraction yourself? Then follow us down to southern Colorado:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8a9o_0bbY3vgk00
Located in Pueblo, the aptly named Pueblo Neon Alley is one of the few places in the Centennial State that "lights up the night and illuminates the past."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndL7D_0bbY3vgk00
Billed for having the "greatest assembly of neon art west of Times Square and east of Las Vegas," Neon Alley is a unique outdoor art exhibit that features 41 fixtures to light up the nighttime sky.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7srX_0bbY3vgk00
Situated off South Union Avenue in the city's Downtown Historic District, the Pueblo Neon Alley lights and signs are all vintage and from all around the United States, making the exhibit as historical as it is beautiful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIEBL_0bbY3vgk00
While the lights are a must-see now, founder and collector Joe Koncilja hopes to see the attraction continue to grow, with the end goal being 100+ of these fun signs!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnzXL_0bbY3vgk00
Be sure to bring your camera because even though it's dark outside, there are plenty of photo opportunities that you will not want to miss.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IutWy_0bbY3vgk00
Admission to Pueblo's Neon Alley is free.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzIWp_0bbY3vgk00
To learn more about this unique collection of neon lights and signs, please visit Pueblo Neon Alley's website .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpIhl_0bbY3vgk00
Pueblo's Neon Alley is open every night.

Do you have a favorite attraction, event, or restaurant that you would like to see featured on Only in Colorado? Nominate it here! For even more to see and do around Pueblo, check out The Magical River Walk In Colorado That Will Transport You To Another World.

