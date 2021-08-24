ProjectNOW has $1 million available for renters and landlords in Rock Island County facing eviction
Renters and property owners have $1 million available from a Rock Island County partnership among public and private entities and nonprofits. As one of Illinois’ only county eviction-diversion programs, ProjectNOW advocates want Rock Island County renters and landlords to take advantage of the resources available to stay housed and help property owners keep their small businesses as Illinois’ moratorium on evictions is set to end Sept. 1.qctimes.com
