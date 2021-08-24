Cancel
Experts offer tips on how to "disaster-proof" your home

By Khristopher J. Brooks
CBS News
Cover picture for the articleThree months into hurricane season, meteorologists say they expect potentially destructive weather to remain a threat for the rest of the year. Protecting one's home against natural disasters is becoming more important as extreme weather such as hurricanes and wildfires becomes more common due to climate change, according to researchers. There were 30 named storms along the Atlantic Coast last year, including Hurricane Sally, contributing to $60 billion in damage to businesses and homes.

