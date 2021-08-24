Looking Back: A local MADD chapter, Kings River oil spill

Get out your dancing-in-the-street sneakers because the Pepper Street Band will be laying it down for this year’s fourth annual Evening Under the Stars gala event. According to Debbie Schilling, Lemoore Chamber of Commerce events coordinator, the event has grown every year since its inception in 1997. She said that the first year resulted in $2,000 being raised for charity. Last year $6,000 was donated to Lemoore’s Habitat for Humanity.