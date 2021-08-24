Browns’ McKinley back after absence for personal reasons

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Takk McKinley has returned to the team after leaving training camp last month for personal reasons. McKinley took part in the early walkthrough portion of practice on Tuesday before he was spotted heading into the training facility as the Browns began stretching. Coach Kevin Stefanski said McKinley, who signed a one-year free agent contract with Cleveland in March, came back a few days ago. The Browns are hoping McKinley can bring experience and depth to their line as a backup for star ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The 25-year-old McKinley was drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2017.