Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns’ McKinley back after absence for personal reasons

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Takk McKinley has returned to the team after leaving training camp last month for personal reasons. McKinley took part in the early walkthrough portion of practice on Tuesday before he was spotted heading into the training facility as the Browns began stretching. Coach Kevin Stefanski said McKinley, who signed a one-year free agent contract with Cleveland in March, came back a few days ago. The Browns are hoping McKinley can bring experience and depth to their line as a backup for star ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The 25-year-old McKinley was drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2017.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#American Football#Browns Mckinley#Ap Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNews-Herald.com

Defensive end Takk McKinley returns to the Browns, will practice “soon”

Takkarist McKinley isn’t practicing, but the 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end is back with the Browns after missing three weeks for personal reasons. McKinley has actually been with the team “for a few days,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said after reporters spotted McKinley outside observing while teammates practiced Aug. 24, adding “he’s in a good place, ready to go.”
NFLYardbarker

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Takk McKinley is Extremely Important

If injuries don't derail the Cleveland Browns 2021 season, the team's lack of depth on the defensive line just might. that's why it is so important that Takk McKinley returns healthy and focused. Both Oliver Vernon and Myles Garrett dealt with injuries last season. so did Adrian Clayborn, signed to...
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Takk McKinley is back with the Browns for the first time since July 31

Defensive end Takk McKinley is back in Berea for the Cleveland Browns. Although McKinley is not practicing, he has been back with the team for a couple of days. The free agent signing hasn't been seen since exiting practice on July 31. The Browns haven't elaborated about why McKinley has...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Takk McKinley, Malik McDowell make Browns

OT Alex Taylor (released from IR via injury settlement) Absent from these cuts are two defensive line reclamation projects. Both Takk McKinley and Malik McDowell made the team. The latter’s journey back represents the latest step in a long road. McDowell saw an ATV accident during his first NFL offseason...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy