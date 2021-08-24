Cancel
New Baltimore, NY

Greene History Notes: An old lime kiln

hudsonvalley360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s image is a snapshot from the collections of the Greene County Historical Society’s Vedder Research Library showing an old lime kiln on Lime Kiln Road in New Baltimore. The image was taken sometime around 1920 when the area was noticeably less forested and shows what is probably the photographer’s car parked close by along the road. Notable is that the wooden roof over the kiln’s draw arch is still intact, as such features on utilitarian structures like this often rotted and fell away within years of abandonment. This feature may indicate how relatively recent the kiln was abandoned, and testifies to both the kiln’s appearance and what the working conditions for laborers attending it would have been like when it was in operation.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

