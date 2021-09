To all the people who sleep with their mattress on the floor: Why? After you spent all that time searching for the perfect mattress, you're going to want to pair it with a bed that complements it and your bedroom's design. Bed frames can come in at a hefty, hefty price point. Plus, bed frames come with the added struggle of having to schlep it into your home and setting it up, so you don't want to buy a cheap one that'll conk out or, heaven forbid, fall out from under you while you're asleep. We found the 10 best bed frames for practically every person.