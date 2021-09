Maintenance Technician

Get your oil changed at your house, FixMyCar comes to you. Our vehicles are one of the largest expenses we have in life, and we want to get the most out of them. According to Consumer Reports, people should be able to get 200,000 miles out of their vehicle, because of the way they are built today. One of the most important factors in being able to do that, however, is making routine maintenance a priority. Every vehicle needs routine maintenance in order to help with the longevity and overall user experience.