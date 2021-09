SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Leaders of an Upstate health system said they are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients in the last six weeks and 90% of them are unvaccinated. “We are struggling. There’s no other way to say it,” said Dr. Chris Lombardozzi, Chief Medical Officer at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Like a lot of hospitals, particularly in the southeast, we are seeing a mega surge in COVID-19 cases.”