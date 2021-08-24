Cancel
Machine learning links material composition and performance in catalysts

By University of Michigan
ScienceBlog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a finding that could help pave the way toward cleaner fuels and a more sustainable chemical industry, researchers at the University of Michigan have used machine learning to predict how the compositions of metal alloys and metal oxides affect their electronic structures. The electronic structure is key to understanding...

