‘Vegetarian’ giant tortoise filmed attacking and eating seabird

By University of Cambridge
ScienceBlog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have captured on film the moment when a Seychelles giant tortoise, Aldabrachelys gigantea, attacked and ate a tern chick. This is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species. The hunting tortoise was seen in July 2020 on Frégate Island, a privately owned island in the...

