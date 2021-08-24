Interview: ‘Cobra Kai’ creators on their first Emmy nominations and what’s coming up for season 4 [VIDEO]
It’s impressive that a show like Netflix’s Cobra Kai in 2021, which is centered around Johnny Lawrence, in many ways embodies the spirit of the man who beat him at the All Valley Tournament in the original Karate Kid film from 1984. Show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg spent some time with me recently to discuss their show’s first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.awardswatch.com
Comments / 0