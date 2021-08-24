Interview: ‘Cobra Kai’ creators on their first Emmy nominations and what’s coming up for season 4 [VIDEO]

Even with the fourth season of the "Karate Kid" sequel series still nearly four months away, Netflix and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg had some good news to share with Cobra Kai fans on Friday. The Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring series will be back for a fifth season. While we're expecting to hear more about both seasons next month during Netflix's global fan event Tudum on September 25, Schlossberg isn't wasting any time with the ten-ton teases. Though in this case, it may be to save lives. "Fans must watch IV to have the proper neurology to handle V. If they read the first two scripts we have for V now, their heads would explode," wrote Schlossberg in a tweet when news of Season 5 was announced. So our biggest takeaway from that? That some seriously shocking s**t goes down by the end of the fourth season to lead into such "explosive" scripts to kick off Season 5. Our prediction? Nichole Brown's Aisha returns to win the tournament- trained by Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce!