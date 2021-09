Will a Royals pitcher ever again throw a no-hitter?. The last no-no by a Kansas City pitcher occurred 30 years ago this week. On August 26, 1991, Bret Saberhagen, in his final season as a Royal, put the big hurt on the Chicago White Sox. Saberhagen was known for having pinpoint control, a trait that no one on the Royals’ current staff will ever be accused of. Saberhagen knew warming up that night that he had good stuff. He said his command of his fastball was spot on and his curve was biting.