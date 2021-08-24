Former Broncos nutrition guru says get vaccinated as he endures long hospital stay because of COVID-19

Right Said Fred singer, Richard Fairbrass was hospitalised with Covid-19 after previously refusing to get vaccinated, it has emerged.The 67-year-old musician was taken to hospital by ambulance last weekend after struggling to breathe. He spent four nights under observation before his condition improved and he returned home.However Fairbrass, who has previously called the vaccine a “scam”, has doubled down on his views and told the MailOnline: “This vaccine is only for experimental use. I’m absolutely not going to have one now.”Detailing his time with the virus, he said: “I’ve had a bit of Covid, it wasn’t too bad. I...