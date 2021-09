Denver Broncos news centers around the first round of roster cuts around the NFL as teams had to get their rosters down to 85-men. The first batch of cuts saw primarily rookies or younger players get axed. CB Rojersterman Farris, DT Lorenzo Neal Jr., and LB Peter Kalambayi all were cut. The Broncos also placed three players on waived/injured to clear up some more roster space including WR DeVontres Dukes, RB LeVante Bellamy and DL Deyon Sizer. In addition, the Broncos signed RB Adrian Killins after Mike Boone suffered an injury earlier in Broncos training camp. Join Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson for more Broncos news and rumors in the 2021 NFL preseason.