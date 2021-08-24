How good is UCF?
Since we are less than 10 days from our season opener with UCF I wanted to pose this question. Just how good is UCF going to be? Let's look at a few things. In 2016 they lost 7 games! They lost to the likes of Tulsa and Arkansas State! Not completely embarrassing but the kind of losses our fan base would go crazy over. Since 2016? They have a combined 8 losses over 4 years! That includes 2 bowl losses against very good teams and 2 undefeated regular seasons.www.obnug.com
