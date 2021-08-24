Cancel
Jonathon Cooper: ‘I’m never going to say that I doubted myself’

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie OLB Jonathon Cooper was one of the many standout players against the Seahawks, particularly when he strip sacked QB Alex McGough on a fourth down. After his time spent in training camp this summer, Cooper admitted that it hasn’t been easy leading up to the preseason. “I didn’t know...

