You need to know where the watch is for this achievement, once you do begin a loop, there's quite a bit of preparation for it, first grab the knife and cellphone and quickly put your wife to sleep, turn the light on and off once on the bedroom and grab the watch, after that hide on the closet until he arrives, wait for him to get knocked out and handcuff him, only grab one handcuff of him, leave the other items, after he wakes up say you're innocent and then collaborate with him and follow his instructions, after the loop ends you will get the achievement.